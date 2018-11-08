Paul J. Gentile, 59, former chef at the Buffalo Club

June 10, 1959 – Nov. 1, 2018

Paul J. Gentile, a former chef at the Buffalo Club, died Nov. 1 in his Buffalo home after a long illness. He was 59.

Born in Buffalo, the youngest of seven children, he was a graduate of Bishop Turner High School and Canisius College, where he received a degree in accounting but did not pursue it as a career.

“He worked his way through school in the restaurant business and became a working chef and that’s where his path went,” his brother, Dennis J., said.

He began as a dishwasher in the Saratoga Restaurant and moved up to food preparation. He then went to the fabled Park Lane Restaurant, where he was a sous chef for about five years.

The brother of the Park Lane chef, who was chef at the exclusive Buffalo Club, hired Mr. Gentile in 1985 and he was sous chef and chef there until 2000.

He then devoted himself to private catering for a few years.

“He did a lot of catering, a lot of weddings, all of our friends,” his brother said. “He also helped other caterers. He was kind of well-known.”

His catering clients included the Sisters of St. Francis of the Neumann Communities in Williamsville, for whom he prepared a big annual spaghetti dinner fundraiser. After the Sisters opened their new residence facilities, he was chef there for several years.

He then worked in Florida until illness forced him to retire and return to Buffalo about three years ago.

He was a member of the Western New York Chef’s Association and a former member of Kenmore Council 3076, Knights of Columbus.

He was a Buffalo Bills season ticket holder and an avid Boston Red Sox fan.

Survivors include two sisters, Betteanne Riegle and Patricia Esposito; and three other brothers, Joseph V. Jr., Gerald E. and his twin, Peter J.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 10, in St. Aloysius Gonzaga Catholic Church, 157 Cleveland Drive, Cheektowaga.