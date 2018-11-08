OVERFIELD, Victoria L. (Szczesniak)

OVERFIELD - Victoria L.

(nee Szczesniak)

November 5, 2018; of Cheektowaga, NY; beloved wife of the late Lloyd F. Overfield, Jr. Dearest daughter of the late Walter and Victoria (nee Slon) Szczesniak. Loving sister of Barbara (Dennis) Slisz and Daniel (Karen) Szczesniak. Also survived by step-children, step-grandchildren, step-great-grandchildren, cousins and their families. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday in Queen of Martyrs Church at 9:00 AM (please assemble at church). Interment St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Flowers gratefully declined. Arrangements by MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME.