Old Fort Niagara to mark 100th anniversary of end of WWI Sunday

Old Fort Niagara in Youngstown will offer special activities Sunday, including free admission for veterans and their families, marking the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I.

At 11 a.m., the exact time at which the war ended, historic interpreters in period clothes representing the United States, Great Britain and France will conduct a flag-raising ceremony, fire a salute and talk with visitors.

At 1 and 3 p.m., Ed Jackson, an Old Fort Niagara volunteer and commander of Lake Ontario Post 313, Veterans of Foreign Wars, will speak in the Officers' Club on the homecoming of the 28th Infantry Regiment after World War I.

The fort’s museum features an exhibit on Fort Niagara’s role in training men for combat in during World War I.