Share this article

print logo

Niagara Falls speakers offer perspectives on 'What is an American?'

| Published | Updated

Four speakers will offer their perspectives on "What is an American?" as the Niagara Falls School District's Speakers Series continues at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday Nov. 14 in Niagara Falls High School, 4455 Porter Road.

The talks are free and open to the public.

Wednesday's speakers include Walter Gordon, retired commander of the 914th Airlift Wing, who served 30 years in the Air Force Reserve and was deployed in both Iraq wars; Gamileh Jamil, a Muslim American of Yemeni descent, who has worked in nonprofit organization management; Greg Shershnevsky, born in Vilna, Lithuania, during World War II, who was “adopted” by a Christian Polish woman who saved him from the Holocaust; and May Shogan, a native of Jordan and director of education and international visitors at the International Institute of Buffalo.

Thomas J. Prohaska – Thomas Prohaska has been a reporter for The Buffalo News since 1995. A graduate of Starpoint Central High School and St. Bonaventure University, he previously worked at WLVL Radio in Lockport.
There are no comments - be the first to comment