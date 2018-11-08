Niagara Falls speakers offer perspectives on 'What is an American?'

Four speakers will offer their perspectives on "What is an American?" as the Niagara Falls School District's Speakers Series continues at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday Nov. 14 in Niagara Falls High School, 4455 Porter Road.

The talks are free and open to the public.

Wednesday's speakers include Walter Gordon, retired commander of the 914th Airlift Wing, who served 30 years in the Air Force Reserve and was deployed in both Iraq wars; Gamileh Jamil, a Muslim American of Yemeni descent, who has worked in nonprofit organization management; Greg Shershnevsky, born in Vilna, Lithuania, during World War II, who was “adopted” by a Christian Polish woman who saved him from the Holocaust; and May Shogan, a native of Jordan and director of education and international visitors at the International Institute of Buffalo.