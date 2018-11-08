Bettors Guide: How will Rams bounce back from first loss?

After the fireworks last week — Saints over the unbeaten Rams and Tom Brady versus Aaron Rodgers — the Week 10 NFL schedule looks as drab as you can get.

Except for the Carolina Panthers at Pittsburgh Steelers game Thursday night, it's an unattractive slate.

There are five divisional games, but only two involve first-place teams (Chicago Bears and Los Angeles Rams). There are double-digit favorites in four games, including a whopping 17-point spread favoring the Chiefs over the Arizona Cardinals at Arrowhead in Kansas City.

Two of the three one-loss teams, Kansas City and Rams, are big favorites at home and streaking New Orleans is a narrower favorite at Cincinnati.

A capsule look at the Week 10 games:

Game of the day

Seahawks (4-4) at Rams (8-1)

Kickoff: 4:05 p.m.

The line: Rams -10.

ATS: Seahawks 4-3-1; Rams 5-4.

Over/under: 51.

Times over/under: Seahawks 2/6; Rams 5/3/1.

The scoop: How the Rams react to a close shave against the Packers and the loss at New Orleans will be something to watch against a Seattle team that lost an important home game to the Chargers last week and needs a win to stay firmly in the AFC wild-card picture.

Outlook: Rams have to be careful not to look ahead to Chiefs next week in Mexico City. Rams, 24-21.

Top attractions

Lions (3-5) at Bears (5-3)

Kickoff: 1 p.m.

The line: Bears -6 1/2.

ATS: Lions 4-2-1; Bears 5-3.

Over/under: 44 1/2.

Times over/under: Lions 5/3; Bears 4/3/1.

The scoop: Outsiders may have a distorted view of Chicago's rout of Bills last week. It wasn't as impressive as the 41-9 score. However, Bears pass rush with Khalil Mack back figures to feast against Lions' pass-protection that gave up 10 sacks on Matthew Stafford last week.

Outlook: Lions, coming off a dreadful road game at Minnesota, should rebound. Familiarity of facing a division opponent should help Detroit stay within a touchdown. Bears, 23-20.

Saints (7-1) at Bengals (5-3)

Kickoff: 1 p.m.

The line: Saints -3 1/2.

ATS: Saints 6-2; Bengals 4-4.

Over/under: 54.

Times over/under: Saints 5/3; Bengals 5/3.

The scoop: Bengals coach Marvin Lewis is much maligned, but he is 2-1 versus Sean Payton and Saints. New Orleans has won seven straight since opening with home loss to Bucs. ... Bengals' A.J. Green missed practice this week with toe injury, but Tyler Boyd has become almost as important to Cincy passing game. Saints signed WR Dez Bryant this week, but its doubtful he can contribute so soon.

Outlook: Saints face real fall weather outside their cozy dome and a Cincy team trying to stay on the bubble. After huge win over Rams last week, there's chance for a Saints letdown against Bengals coming off bye. Like the chances for upset here. Bengals, 30-27.

Jaguars (3-5) at Colts (3-5)

Kickoff: 1 p.m.

The line: Colts -3.

ATS: Jaguars 3-5; Colts 4-4.

Over/under: 47.

Times over/under: Jaguars 4/3/1; Colts 5/2/1.

The scoop: Doug Marrone's Jags are season's biggest flopparoo, and it's not all Blake Bortles' fault. Defense hasn't lived up to last year's standard. Jaguars might actually get some help from oft-injured Leonard Fournette this week. ... Frank Reich bringing a young Indy team along very nicely. Colts can score. They've been over the number four of last five games and the fifth was a push.

Outlook: Doubt that with his coaching style that Marrone can right sinking Jacksonville ship. Colts are trending up. Colts, 20-13.

Redskins (5-3) at Buccaneers (3-5)

Kickoff: 1 p.m.

The line: Buccaneers -3.

ATS: Redskins 5-3; Buccaneers 3-5.

Over/under: 51 1/2.

Times over/under: Redskins 3/5; Buccaneers 8/0.

The scoop: Even with erratic Jameis Winston or unpredictable Ryan Fitzpatrick at QB, Bucs churning out championship-level offensive statistics, but the defense is terrible, allowing 414.3 ypg and league-high 275 points. Fitz has averaged 406.5 ypg passing in two home starts this season. ... Tampa Bay games have averaged 63 points this season.

Outlook: Redskins bombed at home in 24-point loss to Atlanta last week, and have to be watching their backs with Super Bowl-champion Eagles coming on in NFC East. Defense is Washington strength, but ... . Bucs, 27-20.

Patriots (7-2) at Titans (4-4)

Kickoff: 1 p.m.

The line: Patriots -6 1/2.

ATS: Patriots 6-3; Titans 4-3-1.

Over/under: 46 1/2.

Times over/under: Patriots 4/5; Titans 3/4/1.

The scoop: Interesting teacher-pupil clash here with former Patriots defender Mike Vrabel coaching against Bill Belichick. Titans are allowing fewest points (17.6) in league. If they don't turn it over (minus 1), they are dangerous.

Outlook: No matter who coaches Titans, Belichick owns them. His record is only 9-7 against Oilers/Titans, but five of those losses came in his four seasons with Browns. Patriots, 31-14.

Cowboys (3-5) at Eagles (4-4)

Kickoff: NBC, 8:30 p.m.

The line: Eagles -6 1/2.

ATS: Cowboys 2-5-1; Eagles 3-5.

Over/under: 43.

Times over/under: Cowboys 3/5; Eagles 3/4/1.

The scoop: Dallas was shut out in second half of Monday night loss at home to Titans. Outsiders expect Jerry Jones to finally pull the plug on coach Jason Garrett unless Cowboys suddenly become a playoff team. ... Eagles have had extra week to prepare after win over Jaguars in London. Their hope is that addition of Golden Tate to receiving corps will be spark they need to bring back magic of 2017 season.

Outlook: Nothing Philadelphia enjoys more than a victory over haughty Cowboys. Eagles, 28-20.

Best of the rest

Falcons (4-4) at Browns (2-6-1)

Kickoff: 1 p.m.

The line: Falcons -5.

ATS: Falcons 3-5; Browns 5-4.

Over/under: 51.

Times over/under: Falcons 6/2; Browns 5/4.

The scoop: Julio Jones caught seven passes for 121 yards last week, and finally got first TD catch of season. Despite record, Falcons QB Matt Ryan is enjoying sensational season (19 TDs, only 3 INTs), but Brees, Mahomes, Brady, Rodgers are grabbing all the headlines. ... Browns have some pieces for future success but losing and coaching instability is starting to wear on them.

Outlook: Falcons have won only twice (1971, 2010) in Cleveland and are not a strong road team, but they have too much offense for Browns to handle. Falcons, 35-21.

Cardinals (2-6) at Chiefs (8-1)

Kickoff: 1 p.m.

The line: Chiefs -17.

ATS: Cardinals 3-5; Chiefs 7-2.

Over/under: 49 1/2.

Times over/under: Cardinals 3/5; Chiefs 6/3.

The scoop: Huge spread about what Bills faced in their upset at Minnesota. Looks like easy pickings for the Chiefs and their array of offensive weapons. Amazing how rest of NFL missed out on Patrick Mahomes, Kareem Hunt and Tyreek Hill, but fired K.C. GM John Dorsey and his scouts didn't. ... Cards relying too much on rookie QB Josh Rosen, who has completed 20 or more passes in each of the last two games.

Outlook: Arizona has bye week to get ready and got a lift from 18-15 home win over Niners the week before. Rest and preparation should help them get inside the number. Chiefs, 34-21.

Chargers (6-2) at Raiders (1-7)

Kickoff: 4:05 p.m.

The line: Chargers -10.

ATS: Chargers 4-4; Raiders 1-6-1.

Over/under: 50.

Times over/under: Chargers 5/3; Raiders 2/5.

The scoop: This used to be a huge game in AFC West, but Raiders have fallen on lean times. Chargers impressed with tough win at Seattle last week and finally may have grit to get to playoffs. Philip Rivers enjoying huge season for Bolts (19 TD passes, 3 INTs).

Outlook: Raiders have loved tormenting Chargers over the years, but that was when Al Davis was alive. Chargers, 30-17.

Dolphins (5-4) at Packers (3-4-1)

Kickoff: 1 p.m.

The line: Packers -10.

ATS: Dolphins 5-3; Packers 2-6.

Over/under: 47 1/2.

Times over/under: Dolphins 4/4; Packers 5/2/2.

The scoop: Brock Osweiler starts again for Miami in place of injured Ryan Tannehill. Fish were unable to get an offensive touchdown in beating Jets at home last week. Only score was pick-six by rookie LB Jerome Baker.

Outlook: It's delicious thinking of South Florida Dolphins cavorting on Frozen Tundra at Lambeau. Packers aren't that good, despite Aaron Rodgers. Packers, 24-10.

Bills (2-7) at Jets (3-6)

TV: CBS, 1 p.m.

The line: Jets -7.

ATS: Bills 3-6; Jets 3-6.

Over/under: 37.

Times over/under: Bills 3/5/1; Jets 5/4.

The scoop: Thanks to horrid Monday night matchup between Giants and Niners with their combined three wins, this one escapes Dog of the Week designation. To make it worse, Jets rookie QB Sam Darnold is expected to miss game with foot injury. Believe it or not, Bills managed one touchdown more than the Jets did last week in loss at Miami.

Outlook: This is like 1968 season when Dan Darragh, Kay Stephenson, Tom Flores, Benny Russell and finally Ed Rutkowski took turns at QB for Bills. Look like a field-goal duel in the offing. Jets, 15-6.

Dog of the week

Giants (1-7) at 49ers (2-7)

TV: ESPN, Monday, 8:15 p.m.

The line: 49ers -3.

ATS: Giants 3-5; 49ers 3-5-1.

Over/under: 44.

Times over/under: Giants 4/4; 49ers 5/4.

The scoop: Giants getting second-guessed to death over decision to pass over QB in 2018 draft and selecting Pat Shurmur to replace Ben McAdoo as coach. ... Ex-Bill Marquise Goodwin has three TDs for 49ers in last four games, including 83-yarder last week. Imagine what addition of speed like that would have done to Bills' offense. Oh, well.

Outlook: Undrafted Nick Mullens, who was training camp invitee, directed 49ers to rout of Raiders. Don't count on the Giants being so compliant. Giants, 20-17.

Last week: Seven favorites covered the spread, six did not. Six games went over and seven went under against the number counting the Thursday night 49ers-Raiders game.

Last week's results: 9-3 straight up, 6-6 against the spread.

Season's record: 63-46-3 straight up; 54-54-4 versus spread.#