My View: Brisket, babka and matzo bind our family ties

By Cynthia Balderman

In three and a half decades of married life, I have cooked the equivalent of 1,800 Thanksgiving dinners. Every Friday night, our expanding and noisy family gathers to welcome the Sabbath with candlelight, prayer and too much food. Our empty nest swells to a dozen or two, depending on whether one of our progeny excuses him or herself from attendance and on the bravery of the few friends willing to weather the cacophony from time to time.

Some menu items are immutable. Every week I serve eggy challah bread warm from the oven and studded with raisins or not, depending on my mood. The rest I make on a rotating basis — salad and vegetables from the farmers’ stands in the summer; from the grocer in the winter. Some weeks I serve brisket, others turkey, tongue or chicken; desserts are dictated by my limited repertoire — chocolate chunk cookies, plum cake, babka, pumpkin pie; in no particular order but always according to my whim or my husband’s request.

These dinners take planning. I customarily start on Sunday. On that day, I bake batches of cookie dough, or loaves of bread to tuck into the freezer for several future meals. I check the freezer — if I am low on matzo balls or kreplach, these become the day’s project. I scour the grocery store for soup chickens and meat for the next Sabbath or the one after. I make lists while I am waiting for something at work, or while one of my grandchildren naps.

I notice that one of my frequent visitors likes pistachio nuts and another prefers fruit. These go on my menu so I will not forget. Thursday night, I assemble several salads, run chickpeas through the blender to make hummus or mash avocados for guacamole.

On Fridays, I leave work early. I rush home to set the table, distribute the small prayer books we’ve acquired as giveaways at various weddings and bar mitzvahs, and set up the candlesticks. If any child over the age of 3 is with me, she gets an assignment. Even the young can carry napkins, pass out sippy cups and taste a spoonful of chopped herring for proper texture.

As darkness descends, we women, old and young, light the candles. I see my grandmother’s hands as I strike the match — rough, hard-working, strong. I am proud to continue in her path. Her faith gave her courage to escape Nazi Germany and to rescue her husband and children. When my life gets difficult, I remember her example and try to emulate her fearlessness.

I know that my adult children don’t always love to come. Sometimes, I overhear them whispering about needing a break. There are questions shouted across the table they may prefer weren’t asked; answers they’d rather not hear, but a family that never annoys you, I advise them, is but a group of acquaintances.

I expect them to appear regardless. Sabbath dinner is the glue that binds. Even when absent, my offspring know that the ritual continues. The family gathers and they are expected to join most of the time. I learned from my mother and she learned from hers.

Religious celebration binds us to God and family and family binds us to God and our fellow man. And all of that I accomplish by lighting candles and serving dinner every Friday night.

Cynthia Balderman, of Kenmore, starts preparing for her Friday night dinners on Sunday.