Michael Buble to waltz into Buffalo for 2019 show

While his son's liver cancer put further recording plans on hold, traditional pop star Michael Buble will press forward with his touring schedule, announcing a Buffalo stop on Feb. 27, 2019, at KeyBank Center.

Tickets, ranging from $69.50 to $144, go on sale at 10 a.m. Nov. 19 and may be purchased at the KeyBank Center Box Office, at Tickets.com, or by calling (888) 223-6000. A random handbill policy will be in effect. A limited number of handbills are available now.

Buble's 5-year-old son, Noah, was diagnosed with liver cancer in 2016 but his condition has improved over the last two years. The difficulty of the news and recovery has been taxing on Buble and his wife, Luisana Lopilato, which threw the recording artist's future into question.

Although rumors of possible retirement made the entertainment media rounds, Buble's representatives squashed them in a message to E! News. Buble's 10th studio album, "love," is set to be released on Nov. 16 through Reprise Records.

