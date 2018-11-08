MELLEN, Janice M. (Beattie)

MELLEN - Janice M. (nee Beattie)

May 11, 1937 to November 6, 2018. Mrs. Mellen passed peacefully after a courageous battle with cancer. Beloved wife of 61 years of Thomas Mellen; cherished mother of Julie (Ralph) Damerell, Jill (John) Adcock, Jim and Bill Mellen and the late Peter Mellen; loving grandmother of 10. Family will be present to receive friends Saturday from 1-3 PM at BEACH-TUYN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5541 Main St. (at Cayuga Rd.), Williamsville. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice Foundation of WNY or to a cancer charity of your choice. Mrs. Mellen was an avid golfer who loved being with her family and friends.