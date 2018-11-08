Lockport mayor-elect identifies her choice for Council president; plans to oust attorneys

Lockport Mayor-elect Michelle M. Roman said Thursday that she will appoint 3rd Ward Alderman Mark S. Devine as Common Council president when she takes office Jan. 1.

Roman, the first Democrat to win a Lockport mayoral election since 1999, faces an all-Republican Council, but Devine, a retired assistant fire chief, has steered the most independent course. In Lockport, the Council president also is deputy mayor and automatically becomes mayor in case of a vacancy.

Roman also said she intends to replace the city's Republican legal team of Corporation Counsel John J. Ottaviano and his deputies, David E. Blackley and David J. Haylett, but she has yet to decide on her appointees. The attorneys are the only patronage appointments available to Roman at present.