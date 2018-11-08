Letter: Where are young males among Ketchum medalists?

The Buffalo News article by Sean Kirst detailing the Jesse Ketchum Memorial Fund medal recipients was a noteworthy piece in which the picture shown should get the serious attention of the City of Buffalo educators. It revealed that only six of the 37 recipients were young males.

That’s very alarming from the perspective of developing our future leaders and thinkers of the City of Buffalo and should be an assignment for its educators to determine why these statistics are so skewed with respect to the young males and young females being schooled in Buffalo. The News should contain a follow-up article to explain this skew to Buffalo residents and its readers.

Steve Brzuszkiewicz

East Aurora