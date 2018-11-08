Letter: Party loyalty prevails in New York’s 27th District

I thought I had seen it all when republican voters elected an incompetent, narcissistic, lying, egotistical, arrogant, racist bully in President Trump. Now Western New York Republican voters have re-elected Chris Collins, a man indicted on multiple counts of securities fraud, as well as one count of wire fraud, one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, one count of conspiracy to commit securities fraud and one count each of making false statements. A man who could not care less about his constituents. A man who follows the golden rule voiced by President Trump, “I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody, OK, and I wouldn’t lose any voters.”

Party loyalty has led Republican voters to shoot the people of NY27.

David J. Walczak

Cheektowaga