Letter: Collins’ re-election sends wrong message to kids

I could not sleep last night despite working 16 hours at an Erie County polling location. I tossed and turned trying to make sense out of the results of Tuesday’s elections.

As parents and grandparents, one of our primary jobs is to teach our young the difference between right and wrong. I raised my five children to do so and, hopefully, have set this example for my 14 grandchildren.

Tuesday night I was happy that the major burden of doing this no longer lay on my shoulders. Why? Because I would not be able to explain to any of them how thousands of Western New York voters felt it was the right thing to do to vote their political party, help elect an individual indicted on felony insider trading charges to represent them in the 27th Congressional District. The message to our young being, it is all right to lie and cheat despite what Mom and Dad have taught you.

What a shame! I’m afraid doing what is best for our country has gone astray. I feel our moral compass is broken and it will be quite some time before I get a good night’s sleep.

Rose Marie Hall

West Seneca