Leslie A. Rechan, 84, former Buffalo plant manager for Graphic Controls

April 13, 1934 – Nov. 5, 2018

Leslie Alexander Rechan, former Buffalo plant manager for Graphic Controls, died Monday in Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center after a year’s battle with bone marrow cancer. He was 84.

Born in Chippawa, Ont., the son of Hungarian immigrants, he attended Niagara Falls Collegiate Vocational Institute. He went to the University of Toronto on a full scholarship provided by his father’s employer, the Norton Co.

After earning a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering, he worked for seven years at Norton as an industrial and maintenance engineer and then was a production engineer and supervisor at Moore Business Forms in Toronto.

He moved to Buffalo in 1968 to join Arcata Graphics, where he was chief publication pressroom engineer.

He spent two years with Burroughs Corp. as manufacturing engineering manager at the Rochester printing plant, then returned to Buffalo in 1976 to become technical supervisor and press room supervisor for Graphic Controls.

He was Buffalo plant manager from 1979 to 1985, then became head of the maintenance and development shops. He retired in 1998.

He was a baseball pitcher and basketball player as a teen, helping his school win city championships in Niagara Falls, Ont. A hockey player, he passed his love of the ice to his sons, who played hockey on Amherst travel teams, and his daughter, a figure skater.

He managed and coached his children’s teams and provided transportation for them and their teammates to games throughout the United States and Canada. Three of his sons played for the Buffalo Junior Sabres.

In retirement, he traveled extensively to visit his grandchildren across the country and in Canada and Singapore.

A longtime Amherst resident, he was member of St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church and served as treasurer of the Holy Name Society.

He was married to the former Judith Anne O’Grady in 1959. A radiology department staff member at Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital, she died in 2012.

Survivors include four sons, Leslie J., Ronald P., Michael T. and Mark A.; a daughter, Elizabeth A. Olivet; a brother, Joseph; and 14 grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 9, in St. Gregory the Great Church, 200 St. Gregory Court off Maple Road, Amherst.