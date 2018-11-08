Launch New York receives $150,000 in grants

Launch New York has received two grants totaling $150,000 from New York State Electric and Gas, and Rochester Gas and Electric.

The grants will build upon existing business mentoring programs in Launch New York's Emerging Cleantech Opportunity Incubator, as well as support development of an online investor network to connect entrepreneurs and potential backers.

The incubator is one of six administered by New York State Energy Research & Development Authority for high-growth clean-tech companies.