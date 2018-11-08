Lancaster Speedway president takes job at Memphis track

Western New York native Tim Packman wasted little time in landing his next raceway job.

The former president of Lancaster National Speedway has assumed the helm at Memphis International Speedway.

“I’ve known about this since mid-September,” said Packman during a telephone interview on Wednesday, his first day on the job. “They came to me.”

Packman remains involved in the search for a new owner at Lancaster. Current owner Dan Reger in October announced plans to sell the 77-acre facility on Gunnville Road.

In Memphis, Packman will have larger digs and a longer season than in Lancaster. The 325-acre speedway runs from March to late November.

"I may be gone, but I will always be a part of Lancaster. It’s where I started," Packman said. "Without it, I don’t think I would have had a career in NASCAR."