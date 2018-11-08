Kenneth J. Rogan, 71, elementary teacher in Springville schools

April 15, 1947 – Nov. 5, 2018

Kenneth J. Rogan, of Springville, who taught elementary grades in the Springville Griffith Institute in Springville, died Monday after a long battle with dementia. He was 71.

Born in Gowanda, he earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees from SUNY Buffalo State. He taught in the Springville Griffith Institute Central School District for 31 years, retiring in 2002.

He was a past president of the Griffith Institute Faculty Association and a member of the Science Teachers Association of New York State.

An outdoorsman, he was an avid hunter and fisherman. He also was a dedicated antique collector.

Survivors include his wife of 49 years, the former Linda J. Moore; a son, Michael K.; a daughter, Melissa Smith; a brother, Jack; and four grandchildren.

A celebration of his life will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 10, in the Maloney Center at Fox Run, Fox Run Lane off Big Tree Road, Orchard Park.