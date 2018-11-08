Share this article

A crew from tthe Village of Kenmore takes down dangling branches on a snow-covered Wardman Road in this file photo. With the forecast looking favorable, the village is delaying its winter parking ban until Dec. 1. (Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News file photo)

Kenmore delays winter parking ban in village to Dec. 1

Kenmore residents won't have to move their cars off the street at night until after they've eaten the last of their Thanksgiving leftovers.

Kenmore police announced that the village's winter parking ban, set to take effect Nov. 15, instead is delayed until Dec. 1.

The village bans parking during the winter and early spring between 2 a.m. and 6 am. The ban is set to run through March 15.

The Village Board opted to delay the start of the ban this year based on the forecast for the weeks ahead. "If weather changes, the village may need to implement an earlier start date," Kenmore police said on Twitter.

The Town of Tonawanda and a handful of other communities also have delayed the start of their own winter parking bans.

