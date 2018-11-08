Kaleida to unveil enlarged DeGraff emergency department

Kaleida Health will formally dedicate the new $7.8 million emergency department at DeGraff Memorial Hospital on Tuesday morning, as part of its planned enhancements and upgrades to its only Niagara County hospital.

The modernization and expansion marks the first significant change to the unit at DeGraff — which was built in 1962 — since it was last renovated in 1975.

The project doubled the emergency department's size to 10,000 square feet and moved it from the west side of the hospital campus to the east side, facing Twin City Highway.

The new department features 17 treatment bays, including a trauma room, a dedicated bariatric room and an isolation room for airborne diseases. It also includes a decontamination area for both current and emerging infectious diseases.

The new facility will use non-glare lighting and slip-proof flooring for the benefit of older patients and will also feature more family space and signs with oversized lettering.