JANIK, Donald

JANIK - Donald November 4, 2018, of Brant, NY, at the age of 81 years. Beloved brother of Bernice (late Stephen) Twarozek, Victoria (late Henry) Daniels, Maryanne (late David) Probst, and the late Sophie (Alfred) Blasz, Josephine (Thomas) Notaro and Henry (Francis) Janik. Son of the late Vincent and Victoria (Kotas) Janik. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. Friends may call Friday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the Wentland Funeral Home, 10634 Main St. (Rt. 62), North Collins, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Saturday at 12 PM from Holy Spirit Church, N. Collins, NY. Please assemble at church. Share condolences at www.wentlandfuneralhome.com