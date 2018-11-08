iPhone sale turns into robbery in Hamlin Park backyard

A woman and a teen from Lockport who came to Buffalo's Hamlin Park neighborhood on Tuesday to sell an iPhone told police they were robbed at gunpoint in a backyard.

The robbery happened on Daisy Place at about 12:30 p.m., according to a Buffalo police report. The cellphone seller arranged the transaction online through Facebook Marketplace, she told police.

In front of a house on Daisy, near Florida Street, the pair met two young men, one of whom told them his father needed to see if the phone worked before they paid them, according to the report.

The sellers followed the young men into the yard when one of them displayed a black and silver handgun and pointed it at them, demanding they turn over their possessions. The teen ran out of the yard while the woman handed over her cellphone and a credit card.