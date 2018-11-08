If you order an official Nathan Peterman T-shirt, will the shipment get intercepted?

J. Peterman, meet Nathan Peterman.

Yes, the Bills quarterback, who fires touchdown passes to his teammates and members of the opposing team with equal proficiency, has his own clothing line.

No, that's not the setup to a joke.

We're not sure how long Peterman – a genial sort whose on-field struggles have made him a punching bag here and nationwide – has sold T-shirts, onesies and fleece blankets online.

The passes that Nathan Peterman throws have become self-aware and are now turning themselves over. — Kevin Clark (@bykevinclark) November 4, 2018

But we first heard about it from Slate's sports podcast, "Hang Up and Listen." This week's episode, "The Worst Quarterback Ever Edition," featured hosts Josh Levin and Stefan Fatsis and guest Nick Greene gleefully dissecting The Peterman Experience. (The segment starts 23:20 into the episode.)

Fatsis asked Greene if he'd bought anything from the official Peterman store, and Greene said, "No, but Christmas is coming." (Are these gifts for relatives you don't really like?)

The items feature one of three different logos, Fatsis noted, "And I've gotta say, they're pretty classy."

Among the items for sale is a $29.99 throw pillow.

Under the circumstances, maybe call it an overthrow pillow.