HUTCHINS - Regina A 69-year resident of Buffalo/Lackawanna, NY area, passed away peacefully on November 05, 2018, surrounded by her family. She was born May 2, 1926 in Birmingham, AL., the daughter of Regis Adams and Helen (Moore) Adams. In 1941, she married Henderson Hutchins and together they raised five sons, Henderson Hutchins Jr., Charles M. Hutchins, Aubrey J. Hutchins and Reginald Hutchins. She was preceded in death by her husband Henderson Hutchins, her parents, two brothers Charles Adams and Regis Adams Jr. and son Louis D. Hutchins. Family will receive friends Saturday, 11:00 am at St. Martin De Porres Church, 555 Northampton St. Funeral to follow at 12 p.m. Arrangements by Brian K. Lewis Funeral Homes. www. BriankLewisfuneralhomes.com