High Schools

Football

FAR WEST REGIONALS

Friday at Clarence

CLASS C

Cleve Hill vs. V-Warsaw/Ltchwrth, 5 p.m.

CLASS A

West Seneca East vs. V-Irondequoit, 8 p.m.

Saturday at Clarence

CLASS D

Cly/Sher/Pan vs. V-Alexander, noon

CLASS AA

Lancaster vs. V-Aquinas, 3:15 p.m.

CLASS B

Cheektowaga vs. V-Batavia, 6:30 p.m.

MONSIGNOR MARTIN FINALS

Saturday at UB Stadium

DIVISION A

St. Francis vs. Canisius, 5 p.m.

(Winner advances to CHSAA Championship, site/date TBD)

DIVISION B

Timon-St. Jude vs. O’Hara, 2 p.m.

Boys soccer

STATE SEMIFINALS

CLASS AA

Saturday at Middletown

Clarence vs. VIII-Pt. Washington, 1:30 p.m.

III-Baker vs. IX-Monroe-Woodbury, 4 p.m.

CLASS B

Saturday at Mount Saint Mary

East Aurora vs. I-Briarcliff, 8:30 a.m.

III-Westhill vs. II-Schalmont, 11 a.m.

STATE CHAMPIONSHIP

Sunday at Middletown

CLASS AA

Semifinal winners, 1 p.m.

CLASS B

Semifinal winners, 10:30 a.m.

NYSCHSAA SEMIFINALS

Friday at St. John’s University

St. Joe’s vs. Regis (NYC), 5 p.m.

Chaminade vs. St. Francis Prep, 7:15 p.m.

NYSCHSAA CHAMPIONSHIP

Sunday at St. John’s University

Semifinal winners, 1 p.m.

Girls soccer

STATE SEMIFINALS

CLASS AA

Saturday at Tompkins-Cortland CC

Clarence vs. II-Bethlehem Cent., 12:30 p.m.

IX-Monroe-Woodbury vs. XI-Smithtown West, 10 a.m.

CLASS B

Saturday at Cortland

All.-Lime. vs. III-Holl. Patent, 12:30 p.m.

IV-Chnngo Frks. vs. VIII-Wheatley, 10 a.m.

STATE CHAMPIONSHIP

CLASS AA

Sunday at Tompkins-Cortland CC

Semifinal winners, 1:15 p.m.

CLASS B

Sunday at Cortland

Semifinal winners, 10 a.m.

NYSCHSAA SEMIFINALS

Saturday at College of Staten Island

Nichols vs. St. Joseph by the Sea, 11 a.m.

Christ the King vs. St. Anthony’s/LI, 1 p.m.

NYSCHSAA CHAMPIONSHIP

Sunday at College of Staten Island

Semifinal winners, 1 p.m.

Girls volleyball

FAR WEST REGIONALS

Friday at Webster Thomas

CLASS AA

Orchard Park vs. V-Victor, 8 p.m.

CLASS A

Nia. Wheat vs. V-W. Irondequoit, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday at LeRoy

CLASS C

Portville vs. Sect. V, 3 p.m.

CLASS D

Panama vs. Section V, 1 p.m.

Boys volleyball

SECTION VI PLAYOFFS

DIVISION I

Far West Regionals

Saturday, Nov. 10, at Lackawanna

Lockport vs. Fairport, 3 p.m.

DIVISION II-A

Far West Regionals

Saturday, Nov. 10, at Lackawanna

Eden vs. Churchville-Chili, 1 p.m.

Field hockey

STATE SEMIFINALS

Saturday at Williamsville North

CLASS A

Wmsv. North vs. XI-Sachem East, 10 a.m.

I-Mmrneck. vs. IV-Maine-Endwell, 10 a.m.

CLASS B

I-Lakeland vs. IV-Afton, 12:30 p.m.

V-Mendon vs. VIII-Garden City, 12:30 p.m.

CLASS C

Barker vs. VIII-Carle Place, 3 p.m.

II-Hoosick Falls vs. IV-Whtny. Point, 3 p.m.

STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Sunday at Williamsville North

CLASS A

Semifinal winners, 10 a.m.

CLASS B

Semifinal winners, 12:30 p.m.

CLASS C

Semifinal winners, 3 p.m.