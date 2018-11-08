HEIM, Phyllis (Romance)

HEIM - Phyllis (nee Romance)

Of Clarence, NY at age 92, on November 6, 2018. Loving wife for 70 years to the late Edward Heim; predeceased by her parents, four sisters and one brother. Survived by her children Sharon (Alan) Jette, Gary (Patricia) Heim, Marlene Heim Rose, and Mark (Mary) Heim, as well as six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Her kindness and grace will live on in each of them. Mass of Christian Burial at 10 am, Saturday, November 10, 2018 at Our Lady of Peace RC Church, 10950 Main Street, Clarence. Her cremains will be interred afterwards with immediate family only in attendance. Memorial donations to Our Lady of Peace or to the American Heart Association. Arrangements by Shepard Bros. Funeral Home, LLC. Share your condolences online at www.ShepardBrosFuneralHome.com