GRIFFIN, Dolores A. (Castelluccio)

GRIFFIN - Dolores A. (nee Castelluccio)

November 6, 2018, of Kenmore, NY. Beloved wife of the late Howard B. Griffin Jr. Dear mother of Ann Tornabene, Michael Tornabene, Cathleen (Jack) Shanahan and Tom (Nancy) Tornabene. Step-mother to Alan (Louise) Gardner, Elaine, Dean, John and the late Sharon and Jeff Griffin. Loving grandmother of Cathleen (Rafael) Ramos, Christina (Lou Maziarz) Niemiec, Jennifer (Mike) McCloskey, Michael Tornabene, Carl Niemiec, Joseph (Jess) Scibetta, Jessica (Rob) Cattarin, Joshua Tornabene, C.J. (Ashley) Niemiec, Andrew Piatek, Tiffany (Scott) Livergood, Joe Tornabene, Salvatore Tornabene and Verionca Tornabenee; Sister of Grace Milligan, Josephine Hanson, Lucy (late Aldo) D'Alesandro, Sandy (Stan) Fliss and the late Angeline (late Joe) D'Amaro and Rose (late Sam) Nocera. Also survived by 10 great- grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Friends may call Friday 4-8 pm at the Lester H. Wedekindt, Inc. Funeral Home, 3290 Delaware Ave., where Funeral Services will be held Saturday at 9 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Andrew Church at 9:30 AM. Interment in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Your condolences may be shared online at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com