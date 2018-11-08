GRECO, James W.

GRECO - James W. Of Lancaster, NY. November 7, 2018. Beloved husband of Phyllis (Garfield); loving father of Michelle (Carmen) Zagarrio, Carrie (Eric) Widor, Michael (Angela) and the late James M. Greco; dearest papa of Vito, Joseph, James, Ava, Gianna, and Ella; brother of Rosalie (William) Augustine; also survived by aunts, uncles, and cousins. Family will receive relatives and friends at the WENDEL & LOECHER, INC. FUNERAL HOME, 27 Aurora St., Lancaster, Friday from 2-7 PM, with a Mass of Christian Burial being celebrated at Our Lady of Pompeii R.C. Church, Lancaster, Saturday morning at 10 AM. Please assemble at church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association. Condolences at wendelandloecherinc.com