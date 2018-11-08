GORSKI, Raymond J.

GORSKI - Raymond J. November 7, 2018. Of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved husband of Mary Ann (Kutas) Gorski (and polish Bride); loving father of Debbie (Richard) Stein, Cindy (David) Will, Raymond A. (Roxann) and Kevin (Maria) Gorski; dearest grandfather of Nicoelyne Sobkowiak, Nicole Zglinicki, Samantha Barrett, Scott and Tyler Will, Raymond Gorski; also survived by four great-grandchildren; brother of Irene (Jim) Bonsack, Teresa Stone; predeceased by three brothers and one sister; survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may call at the BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3025 William St. near Union Rd., Cheektowaga where family will be present Friday 2-4 and 6-8 pm. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday at 10 am in the Resurrection RC Church. Please assemble at church. Mr. Gorski was a U.S. Navy veteran and past commander of the private Leonard post of 6251.