Genesee County woman charged after crash in Elba

A Genesee County woman injured Thursday in a one-car crash in Elba was charged by Genesee County Sheriff's deputies with operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs.

Deputies said Julia A. Hawley, 41, of Byron, was driving on Batavia Elba Townline Road when the vehicle left the road and struck a tree stump.

The accident occurred just after midnight and Hawley was the sole occupant of the vehicle, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Hawley was transported by Mercy Flight to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester where she was treated for injuries, deputies said.

She was arrested and issued citations for failure to keep right and moving from one lane to another unsafely, according to the Sheriff's Office.