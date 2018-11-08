GARRETT, Dolores M. (Martin)

Of West Seneca, November 6, 2018. Beloved wife of the late Donald R. Garrett; mother of Donald W. (Kathleen) and the late Gary M., late Deborah Garrett; grandmother of Lynn (Eric) Klingensmith, Donald P. and the late Kelly Garrett; great-grandmother of Devyn Banko. Sister of Ruth (Merle) Parker, and the late Eleanor Held, Lois Green, and Walter Martin. The family will receive friends, Friday, 6-8 pm at the F. E. Brown & Sons funeral home, inc., 6575 East Quaker St., Orchard Park. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday at 11 am at St. John Vianney, 2950 Southwestern Blvd., Orchard Park, please assemble at church. Online condolences may be shared at www.febrownsons.com