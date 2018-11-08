Subscribe Today
Neat: Restaurant review
Neat's stuffed avocado is filled with a three-cheese blend and tomatoes with a cranberry and nut coating and a roasted red pepper sauce on the side.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Neat is at 5175 Transit Road in Clarence.
Neat is at 5175 Transit Road in Clarence.
Neat is at 5175 Transit Road in Clarence.
This is the spicy sausage and honey wood-fired pizza.
Owner KC Mullett makes a spicy sausage and honey pizza in the wood-fired oven.
Owner KC Mullett makes a spicy sausage and honey pizza in the wood-fired oven.
The Neat burger is topped with lettuce, tomato, cheddar, bacon jam and whiskey mustard.
The large pieces made from wood pallets above the bar are made by local artist and sculptor Scott Bye.
The large pieces made from wood pallets hanging from the ceiling are made by local artist and sculptor Scott Bye.
Neat is at 5175 Transit Road in Clarence.
The sea scallops come with salsa verde, arugula, parsley, quinoa and lemon sauce.
Neat is at 5175 Transit Road in Clarence.
Neat is at 5175 Transit Road in Clarence.
The tabletops are made by the Amish from reclaimed wood.
These are wood-fired Neatballs with marinara sauce over polenta.
Customers are welcome to sign the buffalo out front.
Customers are welcome to sign the buffalo out front.
The whiskey lockers are available for rent so customers can store their wine or spirits they've purchased from Neat at cost or elsewhere. They were made by the Amish from reclaimed wood.
The whiskey lockers are available for rent so customers can store their wine or spirits they've purchased from Neat at cost or elsewhere. They were made by the Amish from reclaimed wood.
Neat is at 5175 Transit Road in Clarence.
The large pieces made from wood pallets above the bar are made by local artist and sculptor Scott Bye.
Their pizzas and other dishes are made in their two wood-fired ovens.
Second floor seating at Neat in Clarence.
Thursday, November 8, 2018
Neat opened a year ago at 5175 Transit Road in Clarence. From a stuffed avocado to "Neatballs" - or meatballs made with polenta, see what's on the menu and more.
Restaurant review on Neat
Website for Neat
