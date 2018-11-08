Fox News, CBS and Channel 4 are local election night winners

And the local TV winners on election night are … WIVB-TV (Channel 4), Fox News and CBS.

The total rating of all the networks and affiliates that carried election coverage Tuesday night was 23.1, which is more than 5 points lower than the lowest-rated Buffalo Bills game this season.

Channel 4 earned a narrow victory over WGRZ-TV (Channel 2) in the household ratings at 11 p.m. Tuesday, when all three local affiliates gave results of the key local and national races. The victory was so narrow that it could be viewed as a statistical tie.

Channel 4 earned a 6.45 rating at 11 p.m., while Channel 2 earned a 6.35 rating at the same hour. WKBW-TV (Channel 7) was deep in third place with a 2.45 rating.

The ratings reflected the placement of their networks in the prime-time competition.

From 8 p.m. through 11 p.m., CBS was the top-rated broadcast network with the coverage led by Tonawanda’s Jeff Glor as anchor earning a 4.5 rating on Channel 4. NBC’s coverage on Channel 2 had a 4.2 rating in prime time. ABC’s coverage on Channel 7 had a 2.0 rating.

The broadcast networks expanded their coverage of the national mid-term elections this year. However, years of downgrading coverage has led most viewers interested in politics to head to cable news on election night.

Western New York is a big Fox News supporter, so it is no surprise that its coverage was No. 1 and even beat the broadcast networks.

The three hours from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Fox News averaged a 4.8 rating. Interestingly, it hit a high of 6.1 in the 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. hour and then dropped to a 3.3 in the 10 p.m. through 11 p.m. hour after the network that strongly supports President Trump announced the Democrats had won control of the House of Representatives.

MSNBC, the left-leaning cable network, averaged a 3.8 rating for the three hours of prime time. It beat Fox News from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. with a 4.2 rating, almost a point higher than Fox News at that hour.

CNN, which tries to take a more balanced approach but is viewed by Republicans as liberal, averaged a 3.4 rating for the three hours. It also beat Fox News from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. with a 3.5 rating.

The PBS coverage on WNED-TV averaged a 0.4 rating.

UB Football Rating: On another note, the University at Buffalo’s 48-14 rout of Kent State Tuesday night had a 2.3 rating on ESPNU opposite all the political coverage. The rating is much lower than the previous televised games, most likely because ESPNU isn’t as available as ESPN or ESPN 2.

email: apergament@buffnews.com