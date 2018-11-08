Former Falls cop sentenced to home detention

Former Niagara Falls police officer Stephanie A. Costanzo was sentenced Thursday to six months of home detention.

Costanzo, 30, lost her job after admitting she allowed her drug-dealing boyfriend to store crack cocaine at her home.

Placed on probation, she was was arrested again four months later when probation officials searched her home and discovered she was hiding a second man, Stephon Hilson, who has convictions for rape and assault.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Joel L. Violanti claims Costanzo and Hilson began their relationship before her previous sentence.

"Unfortunately, with her future in her own hands, the ball was dropped again," defense lawyer Joseph LaTona said Thursday.

Costanzo, jailed since violating probation in September, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Richard J. Arcara to home confinement and an additional two years of probation.