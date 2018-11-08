First contract awarded for Niagara Scenic Parkway removal project

New York State has awarded the first contract associated with the removal of the Niagara Scenic Parkway along the Niagara River Gorge in Niagara Falls.

Mark Cerrone Inc. of Niagara Falls bid $17.98 million to reconstruct Whirlpool and Third streets, the state Department of Transportation announced Thursday.

That will be the replacement north-south corridor after crews remove the parkway. The two-mile project is to begin next spring, with completion targeted for June 2020, a DOT spokeswoman said.

This winter, a contract will be awarded for the removal by next fall of the parkway viaduct over the Whirlpool Bridge, as well as a pedestrian bridge and an abandoned railroad trestle.

The parkway’s remaining pavement is to be removed by late 2020 under a third contract, the DOT said.