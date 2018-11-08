Federal inmate to serve extra time for smuggling heroin into Niagara County Jail

Sterling T. Jones, who was sentenced in June to three years in federal prison for having child pornography on his cellphone, was ordered Thursday to serve an additional 1⅓ to four years in state custody for smuggling heroin into the Niagara County Jail last year.

Niagara County Judge Matthew J. Murphy III imposed the sentence on Jones, 25, of Grand Street, Lockport, for attempted first-degree promoting prison contraband.

The mother of Jones' child, Miranda J. Riley, 24, of Lockport, is serving five years' probation for bringing the heroin to Jones during a jail visit on July 5, 2017. She pleaded guilty to fifth-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance.

In June, U.S. District Judge Lawrence J. Vilardo ordered Jones to serve 15 years of supervised release after his prison sentence expires.