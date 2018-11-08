ERAZO, Maria J. (Nieves)

Of Orchard Park, entered into rest on November 7, 2018.beloved wife of the late Martin Erazo; devoted mother of Mary Erazo and Martin (Teresa) Erazo, Jr.; cherished grandmother of Christopher Cosme, Anthony Cosme, Alyssa Erazo and Jilian Erazo; loving daughter of the late Concepcion Nieves and Sofia Lopez, was born on June 1, 1923; dear sister of Rosendo, Tomasa, Miguel, Brigida, Callin and the late Felito, Carmelo, Andrea, Dorotea and Cecilia. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Friday from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Anthony's Church, 306 Ingham Ave., Lackawanna, on Saturday morning at 10 o'clock (please assemble at church). Entombment Holy Cross Cemetery. Onlline condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com.