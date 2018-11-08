Englishman pleads guilty to conning investors targeted in boiler room operation

A man from England has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud through an operation that conned investors out of millions of dollars, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said David Cole, 47, was one of several people who participated in the scam that operated in Barcelona.

Members of the conspiracy fleeced their marks by convincing them to buy nearly worthless shares of restricted stock at inflated prices by telling the buyers that they were buying more valuable, freely traded shares of stock, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

About 250 investors lost more than $2.9 million to Cole and the other conspirators, prosecutors said. A portion of the criminal proceeds were funneled through a bank account in Western New York.

If convicted on the charge, Cole faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.