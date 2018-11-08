EDENHOFER, Ardith M. (Berger)

EDENHOFER - Ardith M.

(nee Berger)

Passed peacefully November 2, 2018. Predeceased by her sisters, Oney Witt and Edyie Kiener. Survived by son, Tod (Kate); grandchildren, KC and Sara; nieces, Charris, Kyle, and Alissa; and nephews, Brandon and Hans. Cared for at the end by beloved friends, Matt, Virginia, and Mark. Memorial Mass to be held at Sacred Heart Church, 5337 Genesee St., Bowmansville, NY 14026 at 2:00 pm, Saturday, November 10th. Reception to follow with refreshments. Private interment to be held at family's convenience. In lieu of flowers, send donations to your local animal shelter.