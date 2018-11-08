Eastbound I-290 bridge set to reopen Saturday

The eastbound Interstate 290 bridge in the Town of Tonawanda is set to reopen Saturday, according to the state Department of Transportation.

At that time, all restrictions will be removed, according to acting DOT Commissioner Paul A. Karas.

Lane and lamp restrictions have been in place on the I-290 since April as part of the first phase of construction on a $6.7 million bridge replacement project. The overall project involves replacing two bridges carrying eastbound and westbound traffic over the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority corridor, between Delaware Avenue and Colvin Boulevard. Replacement of the westbound span is set to begin in the spring, which will result in its closure during the 2019 construction season.