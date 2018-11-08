DUENNEBACKE, Robert L.

DUENNEBACKE - Robert L. November 4, 2018. Beloved son of the late Ludwig and Gina (Berger) Duennebacke; loving brother of Norm (Lucy) Duennebacke; loving uncle of Matteo Duennebacke; survived by aunts, uncles, and cousins in Germany; also survived by many dear friends. Family and friends may call Friday from 4-8 PM at the DIETRICH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2480 Kensington Ave., Amherst. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday at 10 AM at Our Lady Help of Christians Church, 4125 Union Rd., Cheektowaga. Please assemble at church. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to a charity of your choice. Condolences at www.TheDietrichFuneralHome.com