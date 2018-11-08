DRAGAN, Robert F.

DRAGAN - Robert F. November 6, 2018 of N. Tonawanda. Beloved son of the late Frank and Marion (Richter) Dragan; dear brother of Arlene (late Charles) Briggs, Walter (Sharon) Olejniczak, Janet (Todd) Blackley; godfather of Kevin (Kendra) Bochenski; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, November 10 at 12 noon in our Lady Help of Christian Chapel, 4125 Union Rd., near Genesee, Cheektowaga. Please assemble at church. No prior visitation. Arrangements by the BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME.