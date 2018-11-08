DEC interested in buying land from Town of Lockport IDA

The Town of Lockport Industrial Development Agency decided Thursday to explore selling some land in its industrial park to the state Department of Environmental Conservation, which has expressed interest in a purchase.

In 2015, the IDA used eminent domain powers to expand the industrial park by taking 91 acres from General Motors, paying $546,000 in compensation. But the DEC classifies two-thirds of the parcel as wetlands and won't allow development in those areas.

A spokeswoman said the DEC envisions a wildlife management area, with the purchase price to be determined by appraisals.

"They can have the wetlands," town Economic Development Coordinator Marc R. Smith said.

GM is suing the IDA in State Supreme Court, seeking almost $1.5 million in damages over the taking of the land.