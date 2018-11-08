State DEC head to step down after 3 years in post

Basil Seggos, the commissioner of the state Department of Environmental Conservation, is stepping down from the job he's held since October 2015.

“After nearly seven years of serving New Yorkers and implementing Governor Cuomo’s steadfast commitment to the environment, I made the difficult decision to leave the best job I've ever had," Seggos said in a statement.

Seggos, 44, of Voorheesville, succeeded former DEC Commissioner Joseph Martens. He's an Army Reserve captain who served overseas during his helm at the DEC.

Before serving as commissioner, Seggos was Cuomo's deputy environment secretary for two years. Prior to that, he served as an attorney for Riverkeeper.

"I’m proud that we have reestablished the state’s national leadership on environmental issues—and it couldn’t come at a better time, as we face an unprecedented attempt at the federal level to undermine our efforts to stave off climate change and safeguard clean air and water for future generations," Seggos added. "While I have not yet set a date for my departure, I am as committed as ever, and intend to remain in this post into 2019 to help chart out the next steps in the Governor’s vision.”

Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper issued a statement thanking Seggos for his service to the environment, water and to the United States.

“In his time as Commissioner of the DEC, Basil’s commitment was evident in mobilizing quick responses to discharges in the Niagara River, violations by Tonawanda Coke and many other issues that impacted our environment," Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper Executive Director Jill Jedlicka.