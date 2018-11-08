DEC announces final phase of soil cleanup at Roy-Hart schools

The fifth and final phase of removal of arsenic-laden soil on the Middleport campus of Royalton-Hartland Central School begins this month with the installation of fences, the state Department of Environmental Conservation announced Wednesday.

The removal of 16,600 cubic yards of soil will begin in April and continue through October 2019. The work will occur around the high school and in part of a parking lot between the middle and high schools, as well as beneath the tennis courts and along Route 31E. A driveway west of the high school will be removed and replaced after excavation under it.

The presence of the arsenic is blamed on emissions from the FMC Corp. agricultural chemical plant, which has stood beside the campus for 90 years.