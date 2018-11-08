COLPOYS, Raymond J.

COLPOYS - Raymond J. November 5, 2018. Husband of Mary (nee Kaczmarek) Colpoys; loving father of Patrick J. (Claudine) Colpoys, loving daughter Jacqueline A. Ross, and David J. (Margaret) Colpoys; dearest grandfather of Anthony M. and Jordan T. Ross, Erin, Diana, Natalie and Grace Colpoys; dear brother of Sharon Puckhaber and the late Patricia McDonald and late Jane Pfister. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial Saturday at 11:30 AM at Queen of Angels Church, 144 Warsaw St., Lackawanna, NY. Please assemble at church. Mr. Colpoys was a retired Lieutenant with the Buffalo Fire Department. Arrangements entrusted to REDDINGTON FUNERAL HOME