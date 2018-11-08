CHUDY, Carol M. (Offhaus)

November 6, 2018, of Lancaster, NY; beloved wife of the late Stanley L. Chudy; loving mother of Mary (late Pete) Anderson, Christine (Jim) Davenport, Cathryn Chudy (Lloyd Marbet), Michele (Bill) Bierl and Elizabeth (Al) Gilbert; dearest grandmother of Michael (Jessica), Jonathan (Gillian), Jamie (Melissa), Daniel (Tammy), Jennifer (David), Katherine (Jeff) and the late Jason; loving great-grandmother of Brandon, Adam, Jackson, Sophia, Jeffery, Bella, Gianni, Max, Lucy, Max, Rhys, Ethan and Leanora; daughter of the late Walter and Louetta Offhaus; sister of Helen Krieb and the late Robert Offhaus and Nancy Martin; sister-in-law of Marian Contact; loving aunt to many special nieces and nephews and their children. Family present Friday 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the HOY FUNERAL HOME, 3855 Seneca St., West Seneca. Mass of Christian Burial at Annunciation Church, 7580 Clinton St., Elma, Saturday at 10 AM (please assemble at church). Mrs. Chudy was a teacher of countless students at St. Mary's Elementary (Lancaster, NY) and Annunciation School (Elma, NY). She was a member of the Women Associates of the Buffalo Power Squadron (WABPS) and was Skipper in 1991. She was also a member of the Annunciation Ladies Sodality. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. appreciated. Condolences at hoyfuneralhome.com