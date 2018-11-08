Chick-fil-A to open in Cheektowaga just in time for Christmas

For Chick-fil-A fans, the wait is nearly over.

The chain has declared Nov. 29 the opening date for its restaurant at 1753 Walden Ave. in Cheektowaga.

This will be Chick-fil-A's first location in the Buffalo Niagara region. Seemingly everything about its local debut – from exactly where the restaurant would be built, to when it would open for business – has been closely watched.

The restaurant will be owned and operated by Cassandra Sheedy and will employ about 120 full- and part-time employees, according to Chick-fil-A. The hours will be be 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Chick-fil-a said Sheedy grew up on a cattle farm in the region, and spent 10 years in the pharmaceutical business. The Atlanta-based chain said Sheedy moved nine times in her previous career, and would seek out Chick-fil-A for a "taste of comfort" in a new city. Eventually she decided to take on a restaurant of her own.

The restaurant is accepting applications for jobs.

Chick-fil-A plans to open a second restaurant in the region, also in Cheektowaga, on Transit Road near Losson Road.