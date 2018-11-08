CAMPBELL, Susan F.

CAMPBELL - Susan F. November 4, 2018; loving daughter of the late WIlliam M. and Marie Campbell (nee Holdermiller); beloved partner of Richard P. Metz; dear sister of William M. (Marge) Campbell, III, Patricia (Donald) Freyburger and Kevin J. (Linda Pierdomenico) Campbell; dearest aunt of Shelli (Kelly Saunders) Campbell, Scott Freyburger, Meghan (Matt) Leidolph, Alex (Kelly Ann) Freyburger; dear great-aunt of Taylor. Friends may call Saturday 10 AM - 12 PM at the DENGLER ROBERTS PERNA FUNERAL HOME, 3070 Delaware Ave., Kenmore, where a Celebration of Life will follow at 12 PM. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Encephalitisgloba.org Visit www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com