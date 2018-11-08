CAMILLO, Nancy A. (Wick)

November 3, 2018, of Orchard Park, NY. Wife of the late Donald R. Camillo; dear mother of David P. (Cheryl), Dale and Dawn (Rick) Leonard; dear sister of Alan (Maryann) Wick; also survived by five grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass at Nativity of Our Lord Catholic Church, South Buffalo Street, Orchard Park, NY 14127, on Saturday, November 10, 2018 at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Roswell Park Alliance Foundation. Entombment in Nativity of Our Lord Cemetery. Arrangements by SIECK, MAST & LESLIE FUNERAL HOME, 825-5205. Kindly share condolences at www.sieckandmastfuneralhome.com