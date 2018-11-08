BURGER, Alice M.

BURGER - Alice M. Of Cheektowaga, NY. November 4, 2018. Dearest mother of Tracy L. (Anthony) Nowicki and Renee M. Carr (Lenny); grandmother of Pauline Nowicki, Jack, Amber, and Angie Carr, and the late Anthony Nowicki and Christina Carr; also survived by great-grandchildren. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service at Evangelical Baptist Church, 141 Ludington St., Buffalo, NY, Saturday, November 10, 2018 at 1 PM. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com