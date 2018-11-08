Buffalo woman sentenced to 25-to-life for murder of mother

A Buffalo woman who was convicted this year for the murder of her mother 13 years earlier was sentenced Thursday to 25 years to life in prison, Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced.

Lashawn Lewis, 40, was sentenced by State Supreme Court Justice Christopher J. Burns in a cold case that saw her indicted in 2017 for the murder of her mother, 50-year-old Lateyfa Lewis, on Aug. 4, 2005.

Lashawn Lewis stabbed her mother more than 40 times throughout her body inside the victim’s home on Orange Street.

A jury convicted Lewis, as charged, on one count of second-degree murder on Sept. 19, 2018. A previous trial earlier in 2018 ended in a hung jury.

“No matter how many years have passed, my office will continue to aggressively investigate and prosecute all cold case homicides committed in Erie County,” said DA Flynn.

Flynn commended the investigative work of retired Detective Mark Stambach and retired Detective Sgt. Patrick Murphy of the Buffalo Police Department Homicide Squad as well as Det. Mary Evans of the Cold Case Unit.

The case was prosecuted by Chief Gary W. Hackbush and Assistant District Attorney Ashley M. Morgan of the DA’s Tactical Prosecution Unit as well as Assistant District Attorney Eugene T. Partridge III of the DA’s Homicide Bureau.